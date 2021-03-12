This happens when Amitabh Bachchan is at his happy space 'studio.' Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is at his happy space 'studio'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be at his happy place, his studio! The avid social media user frequently shares posts from his studio. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a glimpse from his happy space where he can be seen chilling and vibing with music. He can be seen banging his head to the beats in the small clip. His granddaughter, Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda was among the first ones to shower her love on his recent post, where Amitabh looked dapper.

Sharing pictures and videos where he is seen enjoying some music, the actor wrote, "... if music be the food of love play on .. give me excess of it .." Responding to the post, megastar's granddaughter Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Love you."

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan knows how to leave his fans mesmerized with his power-packed performances on the screen. While fans fall in love with his characters, Big B's voice also has a charm that hypnotizes many. Earlier, he treated fans with a new song along with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a photo with Aaradhya in which they were seen in Big B's happy place, the studio, again.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music."

Not just this, Amitabh had also earlier shared a stunning monochromatic photograph channeling his inner 'head banger'. The superstar sported a chunky blue pair of shades and posted a picture in which he is seen effortlessly posing for the lens. The Instagram picture showed Sr. Bachchan sporting a jacket as he held a microphone, and teased with his quirky smile.

Taking to the caption, the 'Don' star shared that after he failed at the Michael Jackson routine,' he was asked to attempt the 'Rock head banger'. "so having failed the MJ routine .. they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this, the Rock head banger ...," wrote Bachchan. Talking about the result that came after this trial, he added, "same result !! Nothing other than the shades rocked ..Do approve please .. they are the same that got posted the other day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has many films in his kitty. His next release is Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama "Chehre", co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor is currently busy shooting for the thriller "Mayday", co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be seen in "Sairat" maker Nagraj Manjule's social drama "Jhund", and Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.