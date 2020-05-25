Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan had warned Shoojit Sircar that Amphan would be 'nasty'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he had warned his "Gulabo Sitabo" helmer Shoojit Sircar two days before super cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal. The Bollywood veteran had anticipated that the cyclone is going to be "nasty".

"And the terrible devastation of the Cyclone that hit Bengal .. the Amphan .. the timely saving of the Ef in the turmoil and the damage to life and property .. so distressing .. Just 2 days before it hit Bengal, I was warning Shoojit my director , who live with his family in Kolkata to be very careful because this one was going to be nasty," wrote the veteran actor in his blog.

The actor also offered a suggestion regarding how to protect doors and windows from crashing during a cyclone. He acquired the knowledge during his Kolkata days from a British Managing Agency during the time of a blackout in the city, he revealed.

"The greatest precaution that should be taken apart from the essentials and the medical is the barricading of doors and windows .. windows more .. the impact shatters the glass and that is a great injury creator .. barricade the doors with cross bars to prevent them from opening or breaking .. and tape the glass windows in a design that prevents it from shattering."

Sharing a sketch of something that resembles the design of the Union Jack, Big B wrote: "If the blue lines are the outline of the window, then the tape should run as the Black lines .. diagonally and across as shown .. this gives maximum protection in the event of a hard impact."

"Ironically I learnt this during my years in Calcutta .. the head of a British Managing Agency Company that I visited for my work explained it to me during the time of a black out in the city .. in preparation for either an earthquake .. or in the eventuality of an unlikely war situation .. he said during the WW 2 , the homes in England were given this design to secure bomb attack impacts."

"It is another matter that he took great pride in explaining this design because it is the design of their flag .. the British flag," shared Amitabh Bachchan in his blog post.

