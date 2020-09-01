Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan extends best wishes to Maniesh Paul for Hichki, launches the film on his IGTV

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan always makes sure that he appreciates good work and extends his best wishes to his friends for their projects. On Monday, the superstar shared a video of Maniesh Paul's new short film Hichki on his Instagram and wished the team all the best. He wrote, "Wishing the makers, Maniesh Paul and Raghuvendra all the very best" Maniesh was quick to respond to his post. He commented, "I cant thank you enough sir for sharing this...thanks for always supporting and encouraging...fanboy for life... @amitabhbachchan sir"

The short film Hichki shows Maniesh Paul and Mukti. The film begins with the two having lunch and Maniesh begins to have hiccups. In order to stop them, Mukti recommends naming his loved ones. He takes the name of all his friends and family but in vain. The film ends with a little boy remembering Maniesh who he had met a few days ago and fed with food.

Meanwhile talking about resuming work as Big B started shooting for his quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, he wrote in his blog, "the morning was filled with hope strength and expectation and conversations that were reflecting the future or the proposed future .. regarding work ..

.. work .. yes .. a word that seems to be causing concern to many .. concerns of how and where and when and whether .. but there is a reassurance from them that deliver the schedule that limited time frames .. precautionary objectives achieving .. the urgency of the pending has to be done .. and so it needs to be done ..

.. there is of course the matter of precaution and safety .. indeed .. but are we really all safe each day .. adverse conditions come from any direction .. anytime .. yes basics need to be in place .. deliberation to cause personal harm is never a consideration .. but I do understand the anxiety of the Ef .. and must reassure them that we are not deliberately running out seeking trouble .. "

