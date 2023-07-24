Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15; shares update from the sets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 15

Amitabh Bachchan has begun shooting for the popular quiz game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The megastar posted a bunch of pictures from the sets of the game show in which he first announced that he has begun shooting for KBC, followed by posting a dressed-up photo. He captioned the photo, "Rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC .." For another photo, he added, "Working at it .. KBC, prep."

Meanwhile, the makers had dropped the promo making an announcement that registration for the show will start on April 29. In the promo, Amitabh was seen sitting on the host's seat while a woman looks at the map to find a way to reach the hot-seat. And she finally reaches the sets by digging into the ground.

She then asks the host-megastar to play the game to which he responds, "hot-seat par pahuchne ke liye ulool-julool haathkande mat apnaayiye". He says just pick up the phone as this is the only way with registration starting from 9 p.m. on April 29. "Answer my question and your registration will begin," says the host.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Big B will be seen in Project K. The film is reportedly made with a huge budget of around Rs 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Hindi movies. It also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani in significant roles. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

The first glimpse of the film was launched recently at the Sen Diego Comic-Con. Amitabh shared, "And... the first look of Project K has just been released at this huge Film event in San Diego called Comic-Con... I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comic-Con. meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said… with a shocked look on his face: 'Dad... Comic-Con? This is a huge deal."

The veteran actor is also set to appear in several other upcoming films, including Ganapath, Section 84, a remake of The Intern, and R Balki's next.

