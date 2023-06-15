Amitabh Bachchan & Diana Penty wrap shooting Section 84, latter shares BTS pics from the sets

Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Amitabh Bachchan & Diana Penty starrer courtroom drama sector 84 is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2023 14:00 IST
Amitabh Bachchan-Diana Penty wrap shooting Section 84
Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty have wrapped the shooting of their upcoming film, Section 84. The courtroom drama is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. This is Ribhu Dasgupta and Amitabh Bachchan's third collaboration, as they previously worked together in 'Yudh' and 'Te3n'. 

On Thursday, Diana Penty took to her Instagram account and shared BTS pictures from the sets, announcing the shoot's completion. She also penned a long note expressing gratitude. She wrote," And it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we’ve been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass." 

Her note further read, "Also, finally got to hang out with @nimratofficial and @nowitsabhi on set. Here’s proof that we’re actually in the same film. @ribhu_dasgupta, thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully But more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities." 

Earlier, Big B took to his Instagram account to share a short video clip that read, "Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84 Written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta’. Sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, "a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture, and the challenge it provokes, for me." 

The movie is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd in association with Jio Studios.

