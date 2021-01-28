Amit Sadh is overwhelmed by response to his Jeet Ki Zid, expresses gratitude to fans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMIT SADH Amit Sadh is overwhelmed by response to his Jeet Ki Zid

Actor Amit Sadh on Thursday declared that he is happy with the audience reception to his new web series Jeet Ki Zid. The action-drama featured Amit Sadh in the lead role. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his fans and followers. Amit expressed gratitude to his fans for showering love on his latest release web series that released on January 22.

In the note, Amit said that he feels blessed to have worked with talented people in the web series Jeet Ki Zid. Thanking his fans, He added that he has learned a lot from the crew members. The actor also stated that he feels humbled to get an opportunity to represent the Indian army, this time it was even more special presenting Major Deep Singh Sengar and Jaya’s story.

He said, "when I heard the story, I knew it should be made." He realised that the story wasn’t just about the performances or his work but much more than that. He is grateful to the audience and fans for connecting with the same emotions the way he has.

"People are sending me reactions, and my doesn't stop buzzing! It means a lot," Sadh said. He concluded the note by sending gratitude and love to his fans.

"My heart is filled up with gratitude and eyes with tears watching all the love and appreciation 'Jeet Ki Zid' has been receiving. The team has worked so hard in making this project what it is today. People have continuously been sending me their thoughts and reactions, and it makes me so happy. I'll forever keep all that I've learned and experienced here in my heart. I hope the Zid to never give up and determination to triumph forever persists in your hearts," said the actor.

Jeet Ki Zid is based on the true story of Major Deep Sengar of the Special Task Force, who returned from Kargil War in a wheelchair. While doctors gave up hope, Deep fought against all odds to bounce back in life. The Zee5 series is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, and also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

(With IANS Inputs)