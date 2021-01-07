Allu Arjun hits 10 million Instagram followers, thanks fans for being his strength

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun hits 10 million Instagram followers

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram and has thanked his fans for being there as his strength. The stylish star, who is in the industry for more than 15 years, enjoys a huge fan following down South. The Arya actor is also an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated by sharing adorable pictures of himself with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Arjun posted a video montage on Instagram that features all the videos and pictures he has shared on the portal. "Thank You All for the Love. Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings," he wrote as the caption. With this, Allu Arjun also joins the list of few Indian actors who have 10 million followers on their social media.

On the professional front, Arjun has recently announced his next film directed by Koratala Siva. He will be seen in Sukumar directorial 'Pushpa' which is the third collaboration between the actor and director. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Anish Kuruvilla.

The actor also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled 'AA21', on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village. The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.