Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins? Father-to-be reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Ever since the couple announced that they are going to parents, their fans are going gaga and expressing their excitement on social media. Recently, Bollywood galore was abuzz with rumors that Alia Bhatt is expecting twins. During the promotion of his upcoming film Shamshera in the national capital, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor talked about these ongoing speculations about his personal life.

On rumours of having twins, he replied, "Don't create a controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir had shared two truths and a lie: "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

In a conversation with ANI, the dad-to-be expressed his happiness about the new phases of his life. "I definitely see 2022 as a blessing. I am grateful for whatever good is happening in my life. Be it marriage or expecting a child...all these are precious moments and these moments will stay forever with me. 2022 is a big year for me and I am really looking forward to a new phase (phase of fatherhood)," an elated Ranbir shared.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year. Recently, they announced that they are expecting their first child.

Also read: Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti winner: Has Mika Singh chosen Akanksha Puri to be his wife? Here's what we know

Ranbir Kapoor upcoming film

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years with Shamshera. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera features Ranbir in a double role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tongue-tied as 5-year-old asks him to sit at home instead of working: 'Didn't have an answer'

-with IANS inputs