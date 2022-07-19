Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Amitabh Bachchan tongue-tied as 5-year-old asks him to sit at home instead of working: 'Didn't have an answer'

Amitabh Bachchan tongue-tied as 5-year-old asks him to sit at home instead of working: 'Didn't have an answer'

Amitabh Bachchan narrated his encounter with a 5-year-old kid who asked him his age and advised him to sit and home and 'chill' instead of working.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2022 20:28 IST
celeb image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan has begun shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bacchan recounted a recent encounter with a kid who asked him his age and advised him to sit at home instead of working. Big B said that while shooting for a campaign he found himself tongue-tied when the child compared him with his grandparents who are 'sitting at home and chilling'. Big B narrated the whole incident in a recent blog post and many on social media are reacting to it. 

Big B's encounter with 5-year-old kid  

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, "I was at work for the RBI campaign and in the scene was a little kid about 5 or 6 years of age .. in the middle of a rehearsal he turned to me and said, 'Excuse me, how old are you?' I said, '80'." He continued, "He snapped back, 'Oh! So, why are you working? My grandparents are sitting at home and chilling .. You should do that also.!!' I did not have a reply for him. Primarily, because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5-year-old! And secondly, I did not have an answer (sic)."

 

Big B says he won't forget this kid

The Bollywood megastar shared that after this encounter, he gave the kid an autograph and clicked a picture with him. However, the meeting left an impression on him and he said that he won't forget the encounter with the child. He wrote in his blog, "The conversation remained with me, as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work .. and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at 'YKW'."

Read: Daler Mehndi trafficking case: 'DSP asked Rs 1.5 cr bribe' - singer's sensational claim l EXCLUSIVE 

Big B set to begin shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Big B is all set to begin shooting for the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The megastar has been associated with the quiz-based game show since 2000. The promos for the new season are already out and promise another set of inspiring and entertaining episodes with Big B returning as the quizmaster.   

Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger confuses fans. 'Is this his look from new movie?'

Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger confuses fans. 'Is this his look from new movie?'

Aamir Khan saw Amitabh Bachchan's car leaving and what he did next will win your heart | See pic

Aamir Khan saw Amitabh Bachchan's car leaving and what he did next will win your heart | See pic

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh: Which Bollywood celeb has the most expensive house?

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh: Which Bollywood celeb has the most expensive house?

On the movies front, Big B has a long lineup of films. He will be seen in Brahmastra: Part 1 opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie will release on September 9. He will also feature in Project K, Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Mate, Oonchai, Goodbye and The Intern. 

Read: Justin Bieber Concert in India: After health scare, singer set to perform; Date, Ticket Price & more

 

 

Top News

Latest News