Alia Bhatt adds another personal care brand to her endorsement kitty

Actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Ayurveda-based personal care brand Vicco. "Alia will be representing the brand's popular product, Vicco Vajradanti and its variants, a trusted name in the personal care category," the brand said in a Wednesday statement. It added that the young actor will be shooting for TV commercials, theatre spots, and advertisements. Alia's image will also feature on product containers and packaging.

"I have grown up seeing Vicco's advertisements in theatres and they are imprinted in my mind. To take on this mandate of Vicco's brand overhaul is a huge responsibility because this is a brand with legacy and deeply entrenched in the market," Alia said

Meanwhile, Alia has been making headlines because of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The two welcomed the new year together with a holiday with friend Ayan Mukerji. The two are often seen making appearances together at public events. Alia recently accompanied Ranbir to his Football club’s match in Mumbai.

The off-screen couple will also be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film was set for December 2019 release, however, the film was pushed for a release in summer 2020. Brahmastra stars Ranbir, Alia with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan who will be making a cameo appearance in the film.

Alia also unveiled her first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on the brothel runner Gangubai who changed the face of Mumbai’s Kamathipura. This is the first time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have come together for a film.

(With IANS inputs)