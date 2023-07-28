Alia Bhatt hopes she & Ranveer Singh could pass the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 'exam'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is releasing today (Friday 28). The film, a romantic drama, marks Karan’s comeback as a director after seven years. On the eve of the release, Alia said she is excited to find out the audiences' response to the film, hoping she and co-star Ranveer pass the "exam". In the film, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast who hails from a Punjabi family, while Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household.

Alia-Ranveer Singh's Statements

Talking about the release of the film, Alia said "We have come to Rocky's land, Punjab. I am excited. The film is releasing tomorrow, the exam is tomorrow. Like Ranveer said, initial reports are exciting. We always keep our fingers crossed till the very end. We hope everyone will like the film."

On the other hand, Ranveer added, "Looking at your faces, initial reports of the picture are very good and we are really excited."

Directed by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions, 'Rocky Aur Rani' also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. And working with them was a 'great honour' for Ranveer. "The kind of stature Dharam ji commands, the kind of aura he has, he is one of our greatest superstars ever. He is very generous as a person. It's been a privilege. (It is surreal and unreal to have shared screen space with not just him but Jaya Bachchan madam and Shabana Azmi ji as well," he added.

The actor said he 'froze' while doing his first scene in the film, which was a face-to-face conversation with Dharmendra. "When someone said 'roll camera', that was when it hit me that 'Oh my God! It is Dharmendra'. I had to collect myself quickly and perform. It was a surreal moment for me, sharing the screen space with such a legend. I was almost tongue tied and froze," he recalled. Ranveer said the film is a "clash between two very opposite, but strong personalities. A feisty, spunky Bengali journalist and a Punjabi munda," he added.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a few changes.

