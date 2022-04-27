Alia Bhatt beats Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar on Top Celeb Instagram Influencers list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar

Alia Bhatt beats Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar among others by gaining the sixth spot on Top Celeb Instagram Influencers list. As per Influencer Marketing Hub, Alia is the only Indian actor who made it to the top 10. Her contemporaries Priyanka and Akshay were at number 13 and 14, respectively. As per Influencer Marketing Hub, Alia who has 64 million followers on Instagram has an engagement rate of 3.57 per cent.

The list is topped by Euphoria star Zendaya and following the actress is her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland at number 2. The 3rd position is occupied by Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson and affirming their spot at fourth and fifth number are South Korean rapper J Hope of BTS and Will Smith. Check out the first 10 celebrities on Top Cinema & Actors/actresses Influencers in 2022:

1. Zendaya

2. Tom Holland

3. Dwayne Johanson

4. J Hope

5. Will Smith

6. Alia Bhatt

7. Jennifer Lopez

8. Ester

9. Chris Hemsworth

10. Robert Downey Jr

Indian celebrities on Top Cinema & Actors/actresses Influencers in 2022

While Alia Bhatt was spotted at number six on the list, other Indian celebs who made it to top 20 of the list were Priyanka Chopra at no. 13, Akshay Kumar at number 14, Sharddha Kapoor at 18th number and Rashmika Mandanna at 19th position.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the actress was most recently seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She will next be seen in Brahmastra along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan Mukerji's directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theaters on September 9, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.