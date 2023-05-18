Ali Fazal shares his first look from upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ALIFAZAL9 Ali Fazal reveals his first look from his upcoming Hollywood action thriller titled Kandahar.

Ali Fazal is one of the most renowned names internationally when it comes to representing Indian actors globally. From starring in major Hollywood action films to now featuring in an action-spy thriller, Kandahar, the actor has come a long way. The actor unveiled his first look poster from his upcoming film Kandahar on Instagram. In the poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert. He will be seen alongside one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars Gerard Butler.

Sharing the poster he wrote, “A pulse-pounding hitting the theatres in North America 26th May. My film is all set to release. KANDAHAR @OpenRoadFilms @thunderroadpics #KANDAHAR #GERARDBUTLER @NAVIDNEGABHAN @iamnaaz _Some serious dirt biking went down here in the deserts. Stay tuned.!!

Ali Fazal is the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie Victoria and Abdul with the legendary actor Dame Judi Dench.

Kandahar revolves around the story of Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in the hostile territory of Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down. Kandahar is directed by Ric Roman Rough, who has helmed films including Angel has Fallen and Greenland. The film will also feature Navid Negabhan, Travis Fimmel, and ELlnaaz Norouzi among others. Kandahar is scheduled to release on May 26 in the US and was shot extensively in the AI Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will be seen in the upcoming web series Mirzapur season 3, which will stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, he also has The Underbug, Girls will be Girls, Metro In Dino, and another Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers.

