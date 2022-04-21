'I'm sorry': Akshay Kumar steps back as tobacco brand ambassador after backlash, will donate ad fee

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/VIMAL ELAICHI Akshay Kumar apologises for endorsing an elaichi brand

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently issued a statement after he was brutally trolled for association with a pan masala brand. The actor announced that will 'step back' as the brand ambassador of the tobacco brand. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me."

"While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi."

He further added, "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes. Akshay Kumar."

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was recently seen sharing screen space with superstars Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for a popular elaichi commercial. It is a brand that also sells tobacco products. As soon as the commercial went viral, netizens had a mixed response towards the same. While one section of the users was happy to see the three leading actors of B-town together, others questioned Akshay and massively trolled him. Akshay had said earlier that he'd never endorse a tobacco brand.

Amidst the controversy, an old video of Akshay speaking on a public platform circa 2018 about the same has also surfaced on the internet. Have a look:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. He has an impressive line-up of movies ahead including Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Prithviraj and Selfiee.