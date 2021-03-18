Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Akshay Kumar shares his version of India’s Got Talent ft. Jacqueline & Nushrratt; WATCH

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar never fails to treat his fans with some funny, witty, and interesting content on his social media platform. Once again, Khiladi Kumar on Thursday surprised his fans with a hilarious video featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The trio who is coming together for their upcoming film Ram setu flew down to Ayodhya for the mahurat shoot. As they were traveling in the city on their private bus, Akshay recorded the video of the two ladies doing their makeup.

In the video, Akshay can be heard saying "these girls have talents, chalti bus pe yeh log apna makeup kar rahe hai." Akshay also called them their own 'version of India's got talent.' While sharing the same, he wrote, "Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India’s Got Talent What say? @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha."

Nushrratt Bharuccha reshared the video and captioned, "Thank you Akshay sir for recognizing my talent and putting it on social media for the world to see. What say @jacquelinef143"

Earlier in the day, Akshay took to his social media handle and shared a candid photo with the two leading ladies before boarding the private plane. Reportedly, it was producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi who came up with the idea of shooting the mahurat shot at Ayodhya.

He also shared a picture with the ladies and captioned it, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys (sic)."

Meanwhile, yesterday, the makers released a new poster of the film Directed by Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden fame Abhishek Sharma, the film is an action-adventure drama that brings forward a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. Talking about Akshay's character in the film, Sharma has earlier revealed that the actor will be seen in a new avatar in the film. He plays an archaeologist and his look and character are inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field.

Following its theatrical release, Ram Setu will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video will be co-producing Ram Setu alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.

The film will be shot at multiple locations while 80 percent of it will be based in Mumbai. Producer Vikram Malhotra says that all Covid protocols are in place for the shoot.

"For ‘Ram Setu', there will be strict protocols in place, including travel and stay bio-bubbles, frequent health checks and a professional agency on-board to manage these protocols all through. Given the complexity of the story and ensuing locations, VFX etc, the production will be spread across multiple schedules over the next few months," he says.

-with IANS inputs