Akshay Kumar reacts to cricketer David Warner's TikTok video on Bala song, says 'Nailed it'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVID WARNER, AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar reacts to cricketer David Warner's TikTok video on Bala song

Australian cricketer David Warner has been entertaining fans with TikTok videos on Bollywood songs during the lockdown. In the latest video, he was seen shaking a leg on Akshay Kumar's popular song Bala from the film Housefull 4. The cricketer has broken the internet with his videos in which he is seen dancing to Indian songs. From Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa and Butta Bomma to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawaani, he has been on fire.

In a recent video, David Warner impressed the netizens with his swag on Bala song and wrote, "I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge" Reacting to the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Absolutely! Nailed it." Check out-

Not just David Warner, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also commented on the viral video. Kohli comments with laughing emojis to which Warner made a request to him, asking him to join in for a duet. he wrote, "You're next bro come on man a duet. Your wife will set you up an account."

On a related note, Akshay Kumar has been significantly active in providing help to the corona warriors in the battle against COVID-19. Recently, he donated about 1000 wrist bands to Mumbai police to detect coronavirus symptoms. The bands will help detect symptoms like blood pressure, heart rate, sleep and will also keep a check on step count and calories. It will also detect if the temperature of a person is higher than normal or not.

Also, Akshay Kumar also paid tribute to all the healthcare officials who have been in the frontline of the pandemic by a special version of his song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari. He shared the song saying, "Heard that doctors are a form of God but during this battle against coronavirus, I have surely witnessed it."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many interesting films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif, Farhan Samji's Bachchan Pandey, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Ranjit M Tewari's Bell Bottom.

