Akshay Kumar's old cigarette ad goes viral after actor apologises for endorsing a tobacco brand

Superstar Akshay Kumar faced the wrath of the Internet for featuring in an advertising campaign for a paan masala brand. The actor came under fire with social media users digging up an old video of the actor where he had vouched to never promote tobacco. He apologised for the same announcing his withdrawal from the association and claiming that he has not and will not endorse tobacco. But trouble doesn't seem to end for him. Now, netizens have found an old ad of the 54-year-old actor where he is seen promoting a cigarette brand.

Photos of him posing with a cigarette in hand have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

took to Twitter and posted a note that began with him writing, "I am sorry", as many fans of the star had expressed displeasure over his decision.

Kumar said he has decided to "step back" from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a "worthy cause".

The actor took to his social media to tender an apology through a long note. He wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me."

Continuing his note further, Akshay wrote that he still stands by what he said in that particular video that surfaced on the Internet, "While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."

Kumar said the brand might continue airing the ads till the "legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me".

"But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also withdrawn from an advertising campaign for a paan masala brand and said he had returned the money he had received for promoting it.