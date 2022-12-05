Akshay Kumar may return as Raju in Hera Pheri 3; fans say 'Baap baap he hota haii'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar may return as Raju in Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar has been one of the main reasons that the comedy franchise Hera Pheri turned into a big success. His camaraderie with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty and their spot-on comic timing won millions of hearts. While Khiladi Kumar had earlier revealed that he had rejected Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences, it appears that he is rethinking his decision. According to the latest reports, Firoz Nadiadwala has again approached Akshay Kumar and has agreed to make the changes in the script.

A report in Pinkvilla stated, "While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part."

As soon as the reports surfaced on the internet, fans flooded Twitter expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "@akshaykumar without him how one can dare to make the most iconic franchise. He will be back as #Raju in India most wanted comic franchise #HeraPheri3!!" Another said, "No Hera Pheri 3 without Akshay Kumar...baap baap hota hai."

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, during an event, Akshay Kumar revealed his reason for saying NO to Hera Pheri 3 and apologized to his fans. The actor said, "It (Hera Pheri) is a part of my life and my journey. I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up, the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans. I saw 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri' on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing. I am very thankful to everyone. My fans love me a lot. Their craze for me is unbound. I apologise to them that I won't be doing Hera Pheri 3. Sorry."

While the makers have not made any official announcements yet, it has been confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be part of the film. Paresh Rawal in a fan interaction on Twitter confirmed that Kartik will be playing an important role. Details of the same are still awaited.

Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies-

Akshay Kumar recently made a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's film 'An Action Hero'. He will next be seen in Soorarai Pottru Remake with Radhika Madan, Selfie with Emraan Hashmi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, OMG 2 with Yami Gautam, Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra and Khel Khel Mein with Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor.

