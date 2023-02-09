Akshay Kumar discusses 'Special 26 sequel' with Anupam Kher, says 'if script is...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Special 26

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher recently discussed the sequel of their film 'Special 26'. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film recently turned 10. To mark the occasion, Anupam took to his Twitter account and wrote in Hindi, "Aaj hamari film #Special26 ko release hue 10 saal ho gaye. Maine hmaare honhaar director @neerajpofficial se kitni baar kaha ki wo iska Part-2 bnaye. Par ab aap hi batye #10YearsOfSpecial26 ka sequel banna chahiye ki nahi?"

To which Akshay replied, "I'm ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai." Released in 2013, the heist thriller film was based on the 1987 Opera House heist and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Rajesh Sharma, and Kishor Kadam in pivotal roles.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

The actor will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2023. The makers of the film recently released the song 'Main Khiladi'. The song is a remake of the iconic title track from the action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which released in 1994.

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It focussed on a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in 'OMG 2', and in director, Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside actor Tiger Shroff.

Talking about Anupam Kher, the actor will be seen in an upcoming family entertainer 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' opposite Neena Gupta. He also has Kangana Ranaut's next film 'Emergency' in his kitty.

