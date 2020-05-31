Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar busts another fake news, rubbishes rumours of flying sister, her family amid lockdown

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday dismissed reports that he booked a special chartered flight for his sister's family amid the coronavirus-led lockdown and threatened "legal action" against such misinformation. There were reports that Akshay booked a flight for Alka Bhatia - "his sister and her two kids, a daughter and a son, and her house help" to Delhi from Mumbai, in which no one else was allowed to travel.



Taking to Twitter, Akshay dubbed the news as "fake" and said his sister hasn't travelled anywhere since the lockdown was announced. "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is fake from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!" the actor wrote rubbishing the reports."Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports," he added.

This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports! https://t.co/iViBGW5cmE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2020

His tweet comes a day after the actor debunked rumours about fresh casting for the follow-up of his hit music video "Filhall". "I have heard a lot of fake news during coronavirus pandemic but now fake casting is also happening. #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert," he tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 45 lakh to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), as an attempt to help daily wage workers affected by the pandemic. Akshay along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala has directly transferred Rs 3000 each into the bank accounts of 1500 daily wage workers. Kumar has also been urging people to be patient during these testing times.

(With PTI Inputs)



