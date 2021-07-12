Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKHIL AKKINENI Akhil Akkineni undergoes massive body transformation for Agent, shares FIRST LOOK

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming spy-thriller film Agent here on Monday. The actor has undergone a massive body transformation for his role. He has built a ripped body to do justice to his character in the film. Akhil also revealed that it took him exactly one year to complete his transformation.

Sharing his first look, he also posted the poster of the film on his Instagram. He captioned the poster as: "365 days back, I was challenged by #SurenderReddy to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that."

Take a look:

Soon after his post, his fans and followers bombarded the comments section with praises for the actor. One of the fans wrote, "Nee hardwork ki nee dedication ki box office baddalu ippovali esari (So much hardwork, so much dedication will not go waste at the box office)." The other wrote, "Killing it."

Agent’s producer AK Entertainments tweeted: “The Killer @AkhilAkkineni8 & The Stunner @DirSurender are Super Charged to Begin the Action. After Meticulous planning & Intense Training, Our #AGENT starts rolling today. AGENT SHOOT BEGINS.”

Agent is Akhil's first collaboration with director Surendar Reddy. Newcomer Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. The film is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni’s film Most Eligible Bachelor is all geared up for a worldwide release soon. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar it is a love drama that also features Pooja Hegde.