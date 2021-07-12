Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SLVCINEMASOFFL Ramarao On Duty Twitter reactions: Ravi Teja stuns fans with his first look

Telugu star Ravi Teja on Monday released his first look from Sarath Mandava's RT68. The actor will portray a government officer, B Ramarao, in the film. The makers also announced the title of the film, which is Ramarao On Duty. Earlier two pre-looks were released from the film, which is Ravi's 68th film. However, this is the first time that Ravi's character has been shown.

Ravi took to Instagram to reveal his look and captioned it as: "Here's the first look. #ramaraoonduty."

Take a look:

In the new poster, Ravi Teja looks stylish as he can be seen in a crisp mauve shirt and khaki pants with his shades with a government jeep in the background.

The film is directed by Sarath Mandava and the shoot has commenced in Hyderabad on July 1. Ravi has started shooting with actress Divyansha Koushik. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuti, the film's music is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera.

The Khiladi actor has also been sharing BTS pictures from the sets of the film. Inspired by true events, the film will see Ravi Teja in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film also features Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani. The film is expected to release next year.

Social media is flooded with positive reviews for Ravi Teja's first look from the film, and fans are giving a shout-out to their favourite actor. Check out fans reaction here:

Meanwhile, After Ramarao on Duty, Ravi Teja will collaborate with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a high-octane entertainer. His Khiladi is all set to hit the cinema halls soon.