Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sweetest wish for Abhishek, shares pic from birthday celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sweetest wish for Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 45 years old on Friday. The actor celebrated the day with his family. Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie from the celebrations and treated fans with a late night post. The picture shows Aishwarya and Abhishek posing for a selfie with their daughter Aaradhya. The blue-eyed diva wrote, "Happy and Love Always." While Aishwarya isn't an avid social media user, she always manages to wish her friends and family with adorable posts on Instagram.

Other than wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media on Friday to wish Junior Bachchan on his birthday. Big B also took to his Instagram to wish his son. Going down the memory lane, Big B shared a 'then and now' picture with Junior Bachchan to wish him on the special day. The post is a collage of two pictures. One side shows Big B holding Abhishek's hand and leading him while the other picture shows Abhishek doing the same to him. Big B wrote, "I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand" The pictures also reads, "Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan."

Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek, the duo got married in a frand wedding ceremony in 2007. They have been married for over 13 years and has a daughter named Aaradhya. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair at the Bachchan's house and the duo looked gorgeous. Many pictures from Abhi-Aish wedding are already on the internet that shows Aishwarya dressed in a south Indian outfit for her special day.

Talking about how she felt when she first heard someone address her as 'Mrs Bachchan,' Aishwarya opened up in an interview soon after her marriage and had said that she laughed along with Abhishek. In the interview, Aishwarya said, "It was on the flight to our honeymoon in Bora Bora. The stewardess welcomed me on-board saying, ‘Welcome, Mrs Bachchan.’ And Abhishek and I just looked at each other and burst out laughing! And it hit me, I’m married! I’m Mrs Bachchan!."

On the professional fornt, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, in the film, the actress will be seen in a double role. Aishwarya, who has previously worked with Ratnam in films like Iruvar, Guru and Raavan, had said she doesn't have to think much before saying yes to the filmmaker. "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country."

"I've had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right in the beginning of my career and several times later. It's an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance," the actress added.

Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions, the film was supposed to release in October last year but COVID19 happened. The star cast of the film resumed the shoot in January and the makers are eyeing a release later this year.