Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's 13th wedding anniversary: 10 best, most romantic pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan' celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday. The beloved Bollywood couple got married on April 20, 2007 have been setting relationship goals for their fans ever since. Talking about her marital life with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai in an earlier interview said, “It feels like yesterday and what’s funny is that everyone else thinks so too, which is a great sign. I am clueless about the time that’s flown by.” The Devdas actress also shared details about how Abhishek proposed and about their sudden engagement, "He proposed, which was amazing! And it happened like really suddenly. I didn't even know there's something called a roka' ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don't know what a roka is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; we are coming'." To make matters more confusing, Aishwarya's father was out of town."

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan wedding pic

She added, "Abhishek was like we are all coming and I can't stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place'. I'm like, Oh my God!' So, this roka is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town." But, she said, 'Mum is here, we are here. They've all arrived home, they are emotional and all. I'm like, Oh my God, it's happening.' Then it's like, come on, let's go home'. I'm like, Mom, okay... is this...is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?'"

Aishwarya and Abhishek

So on their anniversary, check out their most romantic pictures that simply can't be missed

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan first met on the sets of their film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later worked in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's 13th wedding anniversary

On November 16, 2011 Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed their little daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a break from her film commitments for three years to look after her tiny tot and made a comeback to films only in 2015 with Jazbaa

Today after more than a decade of being married, Abhishek and Aishwarya are the role models for younger generation.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's sweet moment

Aishwarya, Abhishek wedding anniversary

Their love and understanding has only grown and their respect and bonding has stood the test of time.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek are all smiles

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage