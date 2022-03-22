After The Kashmir Files' success, Anupam Kher starts shooting for his 523rd film 'IB 71'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jammwal

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who made headlines for his role of Pushkar Pandit in the film 'The Kashmir Files' has started shooting for 'IB 71' starring Vidyut Jammwal, which marks his 523rd movie. The actor took to Instagram and Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the set. In the images, he is seen posing with Vidyut and the film's clapboard. "And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heart-warmingly humble @VidyutJammwal! His company @ActionHeroFilm1 produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! ???? #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema."

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.

The film is Vidyut's debut production venture under his banner Action Hero Films in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is basking in the success of his recently released film The Kashmir Files. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The film was released on March 11. the The film is having a successful run at the box office and registered a strong second weekend, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark on Sunday.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh while sharing the collections of Vivek Agnihotri's film wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL... *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz."

