After Kanye West, rapper Lil Uzi Vert says he's running for US President election

After Kanye West, rapper Rapper Lil Uzi Vert says he's running for US President election

At a time when people are still confused about whether Kanye West is running for the US elections 2020 for real or not, rapper and fashion icon Lil Uzi Vert has announced himself a presidential candidate. On Wednesday, Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter and said, " “IM TIRED OF THIS ….. IM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT..VOTE FOR BABY PLUTO”.

IM TIRED OF THIS ..... IM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT 🇺🇸 VOTE FOR BABY PLUTO — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 22, 2020

In another tweet, he shared a photo of himself donning a sweater with American flags imprinted on it. "Vote for Baby Pluto," he captioned the picture.

Vote for Baby Pluto 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aPx4JtI0hE — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 22, 2020

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert returned with his long-awaited Eternal Atake and its subsequent deluxe edition titled LUV vs. The World 2. Meanwhile, Future dropped his eighth studio album High Off Life, debuting the project through “All Bad” featuring Uzi.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in Charleston, South Carolina. The 43-year-old rapper is running as a candidate for his self-styled "Birthday Party". At the event, the rapper seemed to make policy decisions off-the-cuff and made several rants, including on abortion and on abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Fans have questioned whether his last-minute bid for the White House is actually a promotional stunt. The Charleston rally did little to clarify whether his run is genuine. But a now-deleted tweet sent from West's account on Saturday, appearing to show the song list for a new album, added to the speculation.

The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said to be open to registered guests only - but West's campaign website had no function for people to register or RSVP.

