Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday with a colon infection. Fans are praying and many took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery and he is still in ICU.

New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 11:07 IST
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 was admitted with a colon infection. After the news of 53-year-old actor's health surfaced, fans started praying and many took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Irrfan, is reportedly accompanied by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan Khan and he is "still fighting the battle" in ICU.

Soon after the news of his hospitalization came, rumours of his death started floating which was rubbished through an official statement that read, "It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle."

 Fans of the actor poured in love for him over his social media accounts.

Spokesperson's statement on Irrfan Khan’s health

“Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”. 

Irrfan's latest film is Homi Adajania's comedy 'Angrezi Medium,' which the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls. Irfan himself gave the information about his illness through social media in the year 2018. After getting his treatment, Irrfan completed the shooting of the film Angrezi Medium.

