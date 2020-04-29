After Irrfan Khan hospitalized due to colon infection, fans pray for his speedy recovery

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 was admitted with a colon infection. After the news of 53-year-old actor's health surfaced, fans started praying and many took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. Irrfan, is reportedly accompanied by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan Khan and he is "still fighting the battle" in ICU.

Soon after the news of his hospitalization came, rumours of his death started floating which was rubbished through an official statement that read, "It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle."

Fans of the actor poured in love for him over his social media accounts.

You have been my mom’s favourite actor since #Hasil! You have revolutionised the concept is Bollywood “Hero” and made it “actor” who is measured by his talent and not just his looks or who is father is! Get well soon #IrrfanKhan — Ms. Singh (@aaishwarya_s) April 28, 2020

#IrrfanKhan Get Well Soon My Legend !!! We Still Need You 🙌 — Tejas Lallu (@LalluTejas) April 28, 2020

Praying that you get better soon and experience the joys of being healthy again.🙏🙏@irrfank. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/sTAxqziSGO — 🖤🙈Shoaib 🙈🖤 (@Good____Friends) April 28, 2020

Get well soon super star #IrrfanKhan — Vikas Kumar (@vikasunion) April 28, 2020

2020, there is already many more bad news, not this one.

Come on sir we r blessed having u in india. Praying for ur speedy recovery #IrrfanKhan — Amit yadav (@Spartanamity) April 28, 2020

Actor #IrrfanKhan is currently in the ICU as he was rushed to the hospital due to sudden health deterioration 😨

We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/9jqu2vstIT — Mohd Usama (@mohd_usama_1) April 28, 2020

Bad news aren't stopping in 2020. Get well soon #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/DpwyqMnyAr — Parth Shrivastava (@Sirparth) April 28, 2020

Spokesperson's statement on Irrfan Khan’s health

“Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”.

Irrfan's latest film is Homi Adajania's comedy 'Angrezi Medium,' which the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls. Irfan himself gave the information about his illness through social media in the year 2018. After getting his treatment, Irrfan completed the shooting of the film Angrezi Medium.

