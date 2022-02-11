Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADNAN SAMI Adnan Sami drops UNSEEN pictures of his parents with Lata Mangeshkar from Abu Dhabi

In the beloved memory of Lata Mangeshkar, Adnan Sami took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few priceless pictures of his parents with India's nightingale. In the images, Sami's parents can be seen sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar. Describing the particular moment, Sami wrote, "My parents with Lata didi in Abu-Dhabi at a lunch hosted by the Indian ambassador during her visit in the 80s....This is the only time I ever saw my baba starstruck and in awe of anyone. And he had worked with Presidents, Prime Ministers and world leaders. He just adored Lata Ji."

Sami's post left netizens emotional. "Miss Lata Ji," a social media user commented. "Such beautiful pics," another one wrote. Take a look

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital on February 6 after prolonged spells of illness including Covid-19. She was accorded a public funeral with full state honours in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, various Central and State cabinet ministers, Bollywood celebs and others, besides thousands of her fans and admirers, at Shivaji Park.

The family members of Bharat Ratna awardee immersed the ashes of the late singer in the sacred Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River, on Thursday (February 10). Tight security arrangements were made by the Nashik Police Administration as masses gathered to watch the solemn rites of the legendary singer.

Her nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar, sister Asha Bhosale and other kin were present at the brief religious ceremony. Earlier, a small prayer ceremony was conducted by Hindu priests with the family and a few close persons in attendance.