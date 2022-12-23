Adivi Sesh travels in auto rickshaw with HIT 2 actress Meenakshi Chaudhary | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI HIT 2 actor Adivi Sesh with Meenakshi in Mumbai

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is slowly expanding his stardom across India. After the success of Major, the biopic of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sesh's HIT: The Second Case was released in cinema halls on December 2. Not just in the Southern states, but the crime thriller has been performing exceedingly well in the US as well. After the regional success, the makers are releasing it in Hindi as well. The Hindi dubbed version will hit the big screens on December 30 and fans of Sesh in the North are eagerly waiting to catch HIT 2 on the big screens.

Adivi Sesh rides in auto rickshaw

Adivi Sesh was seen catching a ride in Mumbai with HIT 2 actress Meenakshi Chaudhary. Sesh ditched his private vehicle and hopped into an auto rickshaw with Meenakshi. Sesh's humility touched the hearts of his fans. Sesh opted for a blue trucker jacket, a white T-shirt and trousers for the outing. He wore sunglasses and smiled at the camerapersons. His effortless ways got the netizens crushing over him big time. Meanwhile, Meenakshi also opted for a casual look. She wore a black T-shirt and denim and looked cute. Sesh and Meenakshi's pair looked sweet indeed.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAdivi Sesh and Meenakshi sport casualwear in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIHIT 2 actor Adivi Sesh with Meenakshi in Mumbai

HIT 2 to arrive in cinema halls in Hindi

HIT 2 will be released in Hindi on December 30. A trailer with the dubbed voice was also shared on social media, which attracted criticism over the poor quality of dubbing and the mismatch of Sesh's expressions with the voice-over artist. Still, fans who loved Sesh's performance in Major lent him support and said that they would head to the cinema halls to watch HIT 2.

Read: Glass Onion Twitter Review: Netflix film starring Daniel Craig satisfies murder mystery fans

HIT 2 OTT release

Meanwhile, speculation has also been rife about HIT 2's OTT release. As per reports, the crime thriller featuring Adivi Sesh as an investigative cop, will land on Prime Video in January. However, official confirmation in this regard is awaited.

Read: Do you know Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal's win is inspired by Miss Universe Sushmita Sen?

Latest Entertainment News