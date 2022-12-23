Glass Onion Twitter Review and Reactions: Netflix film starring Daniel Craig satisfies murder mystery fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc

Glass Onion Twitter Review and Reactions: The Knives Out universe is expanding and fans of the murder mystery genre will be delighted with the release of Glass Onion on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Rian Johnson, Glass Onion marks the return of the eccentric yet sharp-minded detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he gets thrown into a conspiracy and murder plot while he is on a vacation on an island in Greece. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Glass Onion and with the film finally available for streaming on Netflix, let's find out how the viewers are reacting to it.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plot: What is the Netflix film about?

Tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends to a party on an island in Greece. The guests include Claire (Kathryn Hahn), the Governor of Connecticut, Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr), Birdie (Kate Hudson), a former supermodel, Duke (Dave Bautista) a men’s rights activist, Birdie’s assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick), Duke’s girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline) and others. They play a murder game but get pulled into actual killing. Benoit Blanc has to step in and save the day with his sharp detective skills.

Glass Onion Twitter Review and Reactions

Glass Onion has not disappointed Knives Out fans who were looking for a suspenseful murder mystery, with twists and turns. With Glass Onion, Rian Johnson has expanded his universe of films that are not reliant on CGI but connect with the audience through an intriguing story line and powerful performances. Glass Onion has been receiving unanimously good reviews on social media from viewers.

One social media user said, "GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is outstanding, and an easy shoe-in for one of the best movies of the year. I'll take five more of these (sic)."

Another praised the movie writing, "Another masterpiece in every department. Drags slightly due to its expository moments but never shies away from being a flamboyant whodunnit. (sic)."

Check out more reactions to the film below.

