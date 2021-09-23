Actress Nicole Richie's hair catches fire while blowing out birthday candles, netizens say 'OMG, that's hot'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICOLE RICHIE Nicole Richie's hair catches fire while blowing out birthday candles, netizens say 'OMG, that's hot'

American television personality and actress Nicole Richie turned a year older on September 21. She took to her Instagram account and shared a shocking video from her birthday celebrations. In the video, it can be seen that she accidentally lit her hair on fire while blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. As she noticed the tips of her hair burning, she pulled them back and screamed in horror. Someone around her then stamped out the flames.

It seems that Nicole didn't hurt herself and is doing well. While sharing the video, she wrote a humorous caption, “Well… so far 40 is lit.”

Take a look:

Several celebrities and fans bombarded the comments section with their reactions. Nicole’s husband, musician Joel Madden, joked, "That’s hot." Queer Eye host Antoni Porowski commented, "I feel awful for laughing, I’m sorry, also happy birthday!!!" Katy Perry wrote, "WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG." Singer Kelly Rowland wrote, "My heart just dropped!!!!” Actor Ellen Pompeo said, “HBD!!! I hope you’re okay!"

Nicole shot to fame with the reality series The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside her childhood friend and fellow socialite Paris Hilton. The show aired from 2003 to 2007. She is also known for films like Kids in America and White Collar Blue. She has also appeared in TV shows like Six Feet Under and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She is married to musician Joel Madden since 2010, and they have two kids: Harlow and Sparrow.

