'Sex and the City' star Willie Garson passes away at 57

Actor Willie Garson, best known for his role in the 'Sex and the City', has died. He was 57. According to People, Garson breathed his last on Tuesday. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet. After learning about the untimely demise of Garson, many members of the entertainment industry have expressed shock.

Actor Dule Hill tweeted, "This is heartbreaking. Love you. You will be sorely missed. RIP #WillieGarson."

Paying condolences to Garson's family, actor Ben Stiller tweeted, "Sending love to @WillieGarson's son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I'm grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny."

Garson's son Nathen also shared a heartbreaking tribute to his "toughest and funniest and smartest" father. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it," he wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in 'Sex and the City' and its spinoff movies. He's set to appear in the upcoming reboot, 'And Just Like That...'

