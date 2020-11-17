Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKATRIPATHIDAHIYA Achieving perfect family pictures can be really challenging, says Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh hai mohabbatein's Ishita Iyyer aka Divyanka Tripathi, in her latest Instagram post talked about the struggle of taking a perfect family picture on special occasions and events where everyone remains 'absolutely still' at the same time. Divyanka shared a family photo on her Instagram handle on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and Diwali as she revealed how difficult it was for the actress to get everyone in the frame. She posted a picture featuring herself with husband Vivek Dahiya and his family.

In the picture, the family appears to have gathered together to celebrate Diwali and Bhai Dooj festivities. Posting the same, she talked about her struggle in taking a perfect family photo and wrote, “During festivities achieving perfect family pictures can be really challenging where everyone remains absolutely still at the same time! Here's one on the verge of perfection by when @VivekDahiya got bored and my smile was almost forced! #HappyDiwali and #HappyBhaiDooj to you all!.”

In her another recent post, she shared a 'picture perfect moment' as she wished her fans Happy Diwali and Happy Children's Day. Alongside the picture she wrote "Picture perfect moment! #HappyBirthday #HappyDiwali #HappyChildrensDay (so what if it's all belated) @gulshannain! "Der aaye, durust aaye!"

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi along with husband Vivek Dahiya jetted off to Dubai recently after celebrating Karwa Chauth for Vivek’s 36th birthday. On the special day, Divyanka wrote a note for her husband and shared it with a couple photo on Instagram.

“It's odd writing a #BirthdayCaption for you when you are sitting right next to me and I've wished you 10 times since last night!Happy Birthday Viv! On this platform best I can summerise my feelings by saying - "Thanks for taking birth on this day. I would have been a lost, aimlessly wandering soul without you. I love you @vivekdahiya Beautiful black dress designed & styled by @stylingbyvictor,” Divyanka wrote.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi appeared in TV serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She also made her OTT debut last year in Ekta Kapoor's Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.