Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan teases Farah Khan by asking her to upload workout video

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has pulled filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's leg saying she should upload her workout video during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Abhishek's jibe comes in the wake of Farah's complaint against several top B-Town celebrities who have been posting fitness videos on social media amid the COVID-19 crisis. On Tuesday, when Farah posted a couple of fresh tweets, it was Abhishek's turn to tease her about her earlier comments related to celebrity workouts, though this time Farah did not raise the subject.

Farah tweeted: "Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty."

Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. 😄 thank you 🙏🏻 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 14, 2020

"Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff's-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you." To this, Abhishek wrote: "Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!"

Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 14, 2020

For those who came in late, a few weeks back on March 26, Farah had expressed disappointment towards several "privileged" stars in a video, for considering "staying into shape" as important concern when the world is going through serious health crises. Several among the Twitterarti, including actor Arjun Kapoor, had teased her back then over what Farah said, notably: "Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye and if you can''t stop then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you."

Farah Khan on Sunday said that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya has decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals. "So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching your pets for a 1000 rs a sketch. All the money is being used to feed strays and needy.

So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch.. All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donated♥️ pic.twitter.com/nRvGMW5acE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 12, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage