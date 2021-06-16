Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI Abhishek Bachchan reveals his big plans with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya after COVID pandemic ends

Like all of us, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is eagerly waiting for the Coronavirus pandemic to end. He hopes to hit the road post-pandemic. During a recent live session organised with Chennaiyin FC, the actor revealed that he plans to spend time outdoors with his family when things are back to normal. He is keen to go on a long drive with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek interacted with his fans and revealed "We always love going on long drives and I hope to be able to do it once things improve. I would love to take my daughter and wife on a nice long road trip,” he said. Feeling nostalgic Abhishek also recalled several memories of his past outings.

Last year, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and his father Amitabh Bachchan were all diagnosed with Covid-19. Speaking about fighting the virus with his father in the same room, Abhishek had stated that his father was a good company to have. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital in a week, the father-son duo was admitted at the Nanavati Hospital.

"Initially, my father and I were in the hospital together. A week later my wife and daughter were hospitalised. Thankfully, they only had to be there for about a week then they came out, and my dad and I stayed on for a bit longer because we hadn't tested negative," the junior Bachchan said.

Abhishek added that he had a great time with his father. "I mean he is also a great friend of mine, so it was good to shoot the breeze with him and you know when you are a Covid patient although you can interact with other patients, there is nothing else to do, you just have to wait around. So, there was some good banter that went on, I mean he is a good roomie in that sense," he said.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the film The big Bull. He earned much applause for his performance in the film and it also became the biggest opener of the year on Disney Plus Hotstar. Next, the actor is shooting for his film Dasvi in Agra.

Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the movie which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala'. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.

