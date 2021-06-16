Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHAY DEOL Abhay Deol back on Instagram after 'digital detox', Esha Deol says 'I get you'

Actor Abhay Deol is back on Instagram after almost a month. The actor on Wednesday shared a throwback photo of himself and informed his fans that he needed the digital detox. He even apologised to his followers for not being on photo-sharing application for some time. Abhay asked his followers if they also need 'digital detox' from time to time. His cousin, actress Esha Deol commented on the post and wrote that she got off social media last month and thus can understand him.

"Sorry for not being on here for some time now. Needed a digital detox! Anyone else go through that need from time to time ? #digitaldetox," he captioned the post. Reacting to Abhay's post, Esha commented: "I did the same last month. I get you"

For those unversed, Abhay is the son of Ajit Deol, brother of Dharmendra. Esha Deol is the elder daughter of latter and Hema Malini.

Reacting to Abhay's post actress Dia Mirza also expressed her views on the need of having digital detox in life. "We all need that (digital detox)," Dia wrote.

Before ending his digital detox, Abhay's last post was dated May 21. It was about creating awareness on mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On the professional front, Abhay was last seen in web series '1962: The War In The Hills', which is based on the story of 125 Indian soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese in a historic battle. The actor was earlier seen in the Netflix film What Are the Odds. He also produced the film.

Also Read: Sunny Leone drops gorgeous pic, shares what’s important in life: 'Because it all changes so fast'