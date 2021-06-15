Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAREENA KAPOOR, PRIYANKA CHOPRA Kareena Kapoor Khan makes it to Times Square Billboard in New York, leaves Priyanka Chopra Awe-struck

Diva for a reason! Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but across the world. She is dearly loved by her fans for her acting skills as well as her glamorous looks. Bebo on Tuesday took to her Instagram and dropped a video where she shines bright like a diamond at the iconic NYC Times Square. The actress is gracing in a jewellery advertisement. "Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard @malabargoldanddiamonds #TimesSquareNYC," she captured her post with a heart and love emoji.

As soon as Kareena shared the video, her fellow Bollywood celebrities and fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons to appreciate her achievement. Apart from her followers and fans, Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and global star Priyanka Chopra, too, reacted to Bebo's post.

Her comment made the video extra noticeable as both the superstars had a long Bollywood tale of friendship and estrangement with each other.

There's no doubt about the fact that Kareena Kapoor is a stunner. Her sartorial choices are impeccable and the actress knows how to make heads turn. She keeps treating her fans with stunning posts.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora showcased culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+.

The actress will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

Apart from this, Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.