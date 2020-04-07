Aamir Khan contributes to PM-Cares, Maharashtra CM’s relief fund, and helps workers of Laal Singh Chaddha

Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan contributes to PM-Cares, Maharashtra CM’s relief fund, helps workers of Laal Singh Chadha

In the hour of the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have extended their helping hand to the government by making a donation to the PM CARES fund, relief fund of the state government or by supporting various daily wage workers. After the two 'Khans' of the industry-- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the third one has now come forward and contributed to the cause. The latest reports suggest that actor Aamir Khan has donated to Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund as well as the Maharashtra relief fund. Not only this, but he has also even decided to help the daily wage workers of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha, during the time of the lockdown.

The news broke through Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter to share the same since Aamir chose not to announce it on any social media platform. Taran tweeted, "#AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund # Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha. #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19."

Image Source : TWITTER Taran's tweet

Not just the Khans, a lot of other celebrities too have donated for the cause including names of Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, among others.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had pledged to bear the expenses of 25,000 workers from the film industry amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan helped the centra and state governments through several initiatives. They even announced to open their office premises for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to use it for treating COVID-19 patients.

