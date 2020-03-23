A day after Janta Curfew, Amitabh Bachachan salutes corona heroes, Hrithik Roshan spends time with sons (Pics)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM A day after Janta Curfew, Amitabh Bachchan salutes corona heroes, Hrithik Roshan spends time with sons (Pics)

Bollywood celebrities, on Sunday, stepped out to their balconies to thank medical professionals, nurses and other responders for their unrelenting support during the coronavirus crisis. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood stars made sure to participate in the community actvity to thank people working relentlessly to fight coronavirus. They took to social media to post pictures and videos of their participation. Check out how they are spending their quarantine period a day after janta curfew.

Amitabh Bachchan salutes corona heroes

Amiatbh Bachchan has been very active on social media sharing pictures and videos from across India as the nation observed ‘national discipline’ on Sunday. Today, the Badla actor took to Instagram and shared a powerful picture thanking the coron warriors.

"Respect and honour .. for them that work to save us", Big B captioned the impactful image.

Hritrhik Roshan spends quality time with his boys

Apart from being a superb actor, the star is also a super dad. He has two sons with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The actor and Sussanne are on good terms even after their divorce. Hrithik also makes sure that he spends as much time as possible with his kids from time to time. A day after the Janta curfew, the War actor was seen enjoying quarantine time with his sons.

