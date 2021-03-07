Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT 7 years of Queen: Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for director Vikas Bahl

As Queen completed seven years of its release, actress Kangana Ranaut penned a heartfelt note for the film's director Vikas Bahl. Kangana thanked Vikas for playing 'a very significant role' in shaping her destiny despite where their personal equation may stand now. The actress shared a picture hugging Vikas and captioned it, "Vikas sir wherever we may be with our friendship today but I do believe you played a very significant role in shaping my destiny, I enjoyed every minute of our creative partnership and today when I see #7yearsofqueen trending.... I want to say thanks to you. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut in the morning shared that she signed the film, Queen thinking this will never be released, and signed it for money. Kangana on Sunday morning tweeted: "After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont)".

She added: "In Newyork, I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India (cont)."

Kangana said that the 2014 film, directed by Vikas Bahl changed her life. "Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen," she said.

Kangana is currently gearing up for her upcoming films including Dhaakad and Tejas. She will also be seen in the biopic Thalaivi which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa. She will play the role of a spy in the actioner Dhaakad and that of an Indian Air Force officer in Tejas.