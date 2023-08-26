35 years of Salman Khan: Fans celebrate actor's journey on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fans celebrate Salman Khan's 35 years in Hindi cinema

Salman Khan, the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood, has completed 35 years in Hindi cinema and his Salman Khan Films commemorated his long journey by sharing a post on social media. Taking to Instagram, the production house shared a short clip with the caption, "35 years of Salman Khan's romance with cinema, a journey filled with action and a legacy that will go on. #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign.”

To celebrate his 35 years in the industry, Salman Khan Films, posted a video montage detailing his entire journey from past to present.

This included clips from some of his most iconic films such as ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Bodyguard’ and ‘Tiger’ featuring some of his best-known dialogues and clips of most iconic tracks.

One Instagram user wrote, ''The only Family HERO of Indian film industry.'' Another user commented, ''Salman Bhai is the Biggest Mega Star Sultan Tiger of Bollywood.''

The short clip was also shared by Salman Khan Films on X (formerly Twitter), which also captivated several congratulatory messages for the legendary actor. Salman’s hardcore fanbase went berserk on social media and celebrated his reign with “#35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign” which reigned all night long.

Salman Khan's career at a glance

Over the years, ever since he established himself as one of the top stars of Indian Cinema, the superstar has also become a successful producer and started 'Salman Khan Films' in the year 2011, making films such as ‘Chillar Party’ followed by his mega-blockbuster 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', which not only won the box office game but has garnered him numerous awards and accolades.

Not only films and television shows, Salman Khan also made a grand entry on the OTT platform this year with the second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

Talking about his upcoming project, Salman is all set to light cinemas on fire with his upcoming action-spy-thriller film 'Tiger 3', which is scheduled to release on Diwali this year. He will also be seen in another edition of YRF's Spy Universe alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.

