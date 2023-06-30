3 Idiots' Sequel Update: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan & Sharman Joshi reuniting for Rajkumar Hirani's film?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 3 Idiots' Sequel Update

3 Idiots' Sequel Update: There have been speculations about a sequel to Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan's 2009 hit 3 Idiots. The highly impressive and much-loved film by the audience was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also starred Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in important roles. The film was a massive hit at the box office. While Kareena earlier fuelled speculations about part 2 of the film, in a recent interview, Sharman has talked about the second installment, giving fans a major update.

Sharman, who was recently seen in a series titled Kafas, revealed that Rajkumar Hirani is keen on making the sequel and in fact, he even came up with some ideas. "Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh (If this happens, it will be a lot of fun)," Joshi told DNA and then added, "Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn’t want to disappoint the audience. He has shared a few ideas with me about the sequel. But when you ask him about it after a few months, he reveals that the ideas are not working out."

“So he is keen to make it (the sequel). Whenever it will happen, we will enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it," the actor further shared.

Earlier in February 2023, Aamir, R Madhavan and Sharman reunited for a special video to promote the 'Golmaal' actor's film 'Congratulations' which created a lot of buzz around the sequel of '3 Idiots'.

Kareena Kapoor's post

Kareena shared the aforementioned video of herself talking about the press conference. She shockingly said, "This press conference clip that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. I think there's something fishy and please don't say that they are coming for Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are cunning for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure." She ended her video by adding that she is calling Boman Irani.

Soon after Kareena shared the video, actor Boman Irani also took to his Instagram account and posted a clip in which he said, "Whatever you guys are upto is out already and the clip has become viral. How can you even think of '3 Idiots' sequel without Virus (played by Boman). It's good that Kareena called and informed me. I would never have known. This is not fair, cooking up something this big and not even informing us. Is this your decency? Where is our friendship? I thought we were friends." He ended the video by adding that he was calling actor Jaaved Jafferi.

Meanwhile, 3 Idiots also had Omi Vaidya in a pivotal role. However, an official confirmation about the sequel of the film is still awaited.

