12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur are blessed with baby 'boy' | See Post

IMAGE 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur are blessed with baby 'boy'

12th Fail famed actor Vikrant Massey and his wife and actor Sheetal Thakur have been blessed with a baby Boy. The actors took to Instagram to share the update with their fans. From TV to the movie world, everyone has been wishing the couple on the arrival of their son.

Vikrant and Sheetal shared the good news on Instagram

In a joint post, the couple shared the good news with their fans and friends. "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son! Love, Sheetal and Vikrant," read the poster. The new parents have not shared the picture of their baby boy in the social media announcement post.

For the unversed, Vikrant and Sheetal dated each other for almost a decade and tied the knot on February 18, 2022. The couple had the most simple wedding at Sheetal's paternal home in Dehradun. They also took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting on September 24, 2023. And now they have been blessed with a baby boy. For those who don't know, Vikrant and Sheetal also featured together in the first season of his famous series Broken But Beautiful. It also features Harleen Sethi in the lead role.

Perfect year for Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is one of those few actors who made it big in the entertainment industry after having done TV shows. He started his journey by doing side roles in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. Having done web series, Vikrant also bagged films like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do but as a supporting cast. Finally, he rose to fame with Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapak. And with 12th Fail, the actor took everyone by storm.

He also had the most perfect year, as his film 12th Fail not only earned well at the box office but also rocked the OTT space. The role also won him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics'). And now Vikrant will play the most important role of his life, of a 'father'.

