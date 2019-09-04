When Malaika Arora subtly photobombed boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Malaika Arora photo-bombed boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's picture

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram and had a beautifully manicured hand photobombing him. Netizens were quick to guess whose hand it must have been -- given that he has been vacationing in Austria with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Arjun posted the picture on Tuesday wherein he can be seen in holiday mode clad in a peach-coloured hoodie. Captioned "Tremendously Technicolour Tuesday!!", the post had, presumably, Malaika's hand holding a catalogue.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently officially admitted to their relationship and have since maintained they are living a happy life together.

The couple, however, is subjected to a lot of online trolling in view of their age gap. Malaika is 12 years older than Arjun and was earlier married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika and Arbaaz have a 17-year-old son.

