When Malaika Arora subtly photobombed boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's picture

Arjun posted the picture on Tuesday wherein he can be seen in holiday mode clad in a peach-coloured hoodie. Captioned "Tremendously Technicolour Tuesday!!", the post had, presumably, Malaika's hand holding a catalogue.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 11:34 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

When Malaika Arora photo-bombed boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's picture 

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram and had a beautifully manicured hand photobombing him. Netizens were quick to guess whose hand it must have been -- given that he has been vacationing in Austria with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Arjun posted the picture on Tuesday wherein he can be seen in holiday mode clad in a peach-coloured hoodie. Captioned "Tremendously Technicolour Tuesday!!", the post had, presumably, Malaika's hand holding a catalogue.

View this post on Instagram

Tremendously Technicolor Tuesday !!!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

India Tv - Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently officially admitted to their relationship and have since maintained they are living a happy life together. 

The couple, however, is subjected to a lot of online trolling in view of their age gap. Malaika is 12 years older than Arjun and was earlier married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. 

Malaika and Arbaaz have a 17-year-old son.

India Tv - Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

India Tv - Arjun and Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika Arora

