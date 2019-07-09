Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu gives a befitting reply to trolls that say she cannot act- Read deets​

Taapsee Pannu who rose to fame after her remarkable contribution in movies like Baby, Badla, Badlapur, Pink, Manmarziyan and many more, is being trolled for lack of acting skills. Recently, a Twitter user trolled Taapsee by saying that she cannot act and Anuhav Sinha must cast anther actress for the upcoming movie Thappad. Taapsee always manage to maintain her grace and yet again she did the same. She gave a befitting reply and it's worth reading twice.

Game Over actress Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter handle and made the announcement of her association in Anubahv Sinha's next movie. She Tweeted, "Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this for years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for!"

Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha

8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! pic.twitter.com/2ynuW6jmGF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

As soon as the audience read the tweet, one person Tweeted, " "@anubhavsinha sir I think u should caste some other actress. Taapsee doesn't knows acting (sic)."

Taking the trolls with grace, Taapsee had a befiiting reply for him. She commented,"Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain."

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain https://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

Taapsee Pannu has been in news for some time now. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also marked a comment on the former. She called Tappsee a "sasti copy of Kangana." However, Taapsee chose to mark her comment on the same statement. She said, "I am not reacting to this. I am way too taken up with looking at the positive side of people, things in general and my own life. I genuinely have no time to spare for this."

On the work front, Taapsee's Game Over has been a successful movie. She will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is set to release on October 25.

Click here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Photos| Latest TV News

For more updates on Taapsee Pannu click here