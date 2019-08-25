Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor misses husband Anand Ahuja, says 'nothing is worth being away from you' (In Pics)

Be it going on a vacation or just casually chilling with family, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja surely know how to add love to each moment. Going by their motto ‘everyday phenomenal’, one can surely see their pictures oozing with massive amounts of love.

Today, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of cute photos on her Instagram story, expressing how much she misses Anand. The actress clearly despises the distance between her and hubby when she writes "I miss you so much, nothing is worth being away from you." One of the pictures is an adorable selfie of the two where Sonam is tilting her head towards Anand.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The other two pictures show the lovebirds dressed up in winter clothes as they pose in front of the snow-capped hills. The Veere Di Wedding actress is sporting a chic beanie cap while husband Anand looks dapper donning a stylish pair of shades.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for several years. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. He and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018 after dating for several years.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's forthcoming film is The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and her father Anil Kapoor.

