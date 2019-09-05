Salman Khan says ‘sorry I couldn’t be the best student’ in his Happy Teacher’s day wish

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan says ‘sorry I couldn’t be the best student’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is very active on social media. From wishing his fans on various occasions to giving a sneak peek into his personal life, the actor has brought his followers even closer to himself. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the actor took to his Instagram to share an adorable wish for all the gurus and also for his father Salim Khan who has been the biggest tutor in his life.

Salman Khan shared a beautiful painting on the social media of him and his father Salim Khan and wrote, “To all my teachers who have taught me in school and to my guru at home. . Sorry I couldn’t b the best student ha ha ha. . . Have a long healthy life. Happy teacher’s day” Check out the post here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan's Happy Teacher's Day wish

Interestingly, when Salman Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, he revealed many secrets of his school days. Salim khan even revealed, "Hamare ghar ek aadmi aata tha, Ganesh aaya...Ganesh aaya. Ganesh ko chai pilao. Ganesh ko stool dena baithne ke liye. Maine kaha, kaun hai ye? Mere ghar mein mujhse zyada izzat milti hai ise. Maine kaha mujhe pata lagana chahiye kaun hai ye (A man named Ganesh used to visit our house often. He used to be welcomed warmly and given more importance than me in my own house! So, I thought, I need to find out more about this guy),"

Other than Salman Khan, many other Bollywood celebrities also shared heart warming Teacher’s Day wishes on their social media. Ajay Devgn, who recently lost his father Veeru Devgan, also shared a throwback picture to wish his father on the special day. He captioned the image as, "My father, my guru. He gave me invaluable life lessons."

celebrities like Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sushant Singh Rajput etc also wished their teachers on social media. Have a look:

It’s #TeachersDay and the best way to pay tribute to your teachers is to spread knowledge. So all the Bhaiya’s and Didi’s if you have some time on your hands sign up to #TeachAtAkanksha on https://t.co/E1B3E4cj0s because children are indeed the future of the country :) https://t.co/b64Uos9NpR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 5, 2019

There has been so much learning from so many teachers! Forever grateful to each and every one of them.❤️ #HappyTeachersDay — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 5, 2019

