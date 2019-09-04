Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Salman Khan dances his heart out at Ganpati Visarjan. Daisy Shah, Swara Bhasker join

In the Instagram videos, Salman can be seen dancing like nobody's watching. Actresses Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah join him as he continues grooving to the beats.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 11:22 IST
Salman Khan's family is known for celebrating every festival with pomp and enthusiasm. Be it Diwali, Eid or Ganesh Chaturthi, the 'Khan-daan' comes together to celebrate all Indian festivals. For Ganesh Utsav too, Salman Khan, his mother Salma, sister Alvira and other family members joined his sister Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma at their residence. 

Videos of the puja have already gone viral on social media. Now, clips of Salman Khan dancing at Ganpati visarjan are doing the rounds on the social media.

In the Instagram videos, Salman can be seen dancing like nobody's watching. Actresses Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah join him as he continues grooving to the beats.

Check out the videos below:

The superstar even got his niece Alizeh Agnihotri to dance with him.

Salman Khan surely knows how to have some fun!

