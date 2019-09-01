Bigg Boss 13 New Promo: Salman Khan reveals exciting twists while Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi fight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 New Promo: Salman Khan reveals exciting twists while Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Wahi fight

Salman Khan as the supercool host of Bigg Boss 13 is back with a bang in a new promo. Right from flirting with Surbhi Jyoti to revealing new twists in the new season, Salman Khan promises that BB 13 is going to be a roller coaster ride filled with love, fights and controversies. The Bharat actor has been the host for several seasons. Besides the superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have also been the show’s hosts.

Bigg Boss 13 is coming back to your small screens in September 2019 with all the masala it's known for and, its new promo justifies it all the way.In Bigg Boss 13 second promo, host Salman Khan is seen explaining how celebrities will take on this journey and while some will fall in love along the way, others will fight, but it will all happen over a span of 2 months after they reach the finale, but the timer won't stop after all. We also get to see Karan Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti fighting when Karan spots Surbhi flirting with Salman.

Sharing the new promo on the show’s official Instagram account, the makers wrote, "High speed dhamaka aur celebrities ke glamour ka tadka! Sab hoga iss season on #biggboss along with @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan @surbhijyoti @karanwahi #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss Anytime on @voot".

In Bigg Boss 13 first promo, Salman Khan impressed us with his station master avatar. In case, you missed it watch it here.

As per reports, there will be no commoners and only celebrities this season and the probable list of actors who may take part this season is already doing rounds on the internet. Apparently, Chunky Panday, Mahika Sharma, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Narayan and Richa Bhadra among others have been approached for the show.

