Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been treating fans with a glimpse into his fitness regime, is set to launch a SK-27 Gym Franchise, and plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020. After his Being Human chain and Being Strong Fitness Equipment, Salman will launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centres, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.

The aim of SK-27 is to make every individual fit and healthy, apart from creating job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the message of the Fit India movement.

In April, Salman launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.

Off late Salman Khan has been posting his fitness-related videos on his social media platform. He has been encouraging his fans to stay fit and well in shape.

In one video Salman Khan was seen racing alongside the horse. The video shows how fit and strong he is.

In fact, he has shared series of videos which showcases his passion towards working out and staying fit.

With Salman Khan's motive of opening these many gyms across India, we shall be witnessing a new era of fitness. On the work front, Salman Khan is coming up with the third sequel of Dabangg as Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha. There has been news that the actor will be losing 7 kilos for his iconic role of Chulbul Pandey. Also, Salman Khan's Inshallah is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

With Inputs from (IANS)