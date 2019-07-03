Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Salman Khan plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020

Salman Khan plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020

Salman will launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centres to make people aware of staying fit.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 12:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Salman Khan plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been treating fans with a glimpse into his fitness regime, is set to launch a SK-27 Gym Franchise, and plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020. After his Being Human chain and Being Strong Fitness Equipment, Salman will launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centres, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor. 

The aim of SK-27 is to make every individual fit and healthy, apart from creating job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the message of the Fit India movement.

In April, Salman launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.

Off late Salman Khan has been posting his fitness-related videos on his social media platform. He has been encouraging his fans to stay fit and well in shape. 

In one video Salman Khan was seen racing alongside the horse. The video shows how fit and strong he is. 

View this post on Instagram

Overpower horse power ... fun run with @iamzahero

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

In fact, he has shared series of videos which showcases his passion towards working out and staying fit.

With Salman Khan's motive of opening these many gyms across India, we shall be witnessing a new era of fitness. On the work front, Salman Khan is coming up with the third sequel of Dabangg as Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha. There has been news that the actor will be losing 7 kilos for his iconic role of Chulbul Pandey. Also, Salman Khan's Inshallah is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. 

With Inputs from (IANS)

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTaapsee Pannu to play cricketer Mithali Raj in biopic Next StoryJhootha Kahin Ka Trailer: Rishi Kapoor's return to the big screens is one fun-filled ride, watch  